ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.270-1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.ASGN also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.27-1.33 EPS.

Shares of ASGN stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.37. 179,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,484. ASGN has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $109.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASGN will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price target on ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,334.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

