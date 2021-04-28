Ashford (AINC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Ashford to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). Ashford had a negative net margin of 60.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $62.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.51 million. On average, analysts expect Ashford to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AINC opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. Ashford has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.66.

In other Ashford news, VP Robert G. Haiman sold 3,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $28,283.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,554.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert G. Haiman sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $167,025.00. Insiders have sold a total of 52,308 shares of company stock worth $438,248 in the last 90 days. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AINC. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ashford from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

