Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.20

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.20 and last traded at $94.87, with a volume of 288546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.61 and its 200-day moving average is $82.47.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

