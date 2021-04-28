Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Down 82.5% in April

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the March 31st total of 203,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,736,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AABB opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Asia Broadband has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.66.

Asia Broadband Company Profile

Asia Broadband Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily to Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

