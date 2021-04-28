Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Down 82.5% in April

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the March 31st total of 203,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,736,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AABB opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Asia Broadband has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.66.
Asia Broadband Company Profile
