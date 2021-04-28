Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther expects that the construction company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $23.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.21 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%.

ASPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

NYSE ASPN opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.66 million, a P/E ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $328,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

