Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Aspen Technology updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.980-5.220 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.98-5.22 EPS.

Shares of AZPN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.89. The stock had a trading volume of 258,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,760. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.74. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $91.15 and a twelve month high of $162.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $84,538.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,190.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,590 shares of company stock worth $670,791 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.