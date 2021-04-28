Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.980-5.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$729 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $745.29 million.Aspen Technology also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.98-5.22 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.83.

AZPN traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.89. The stock had a trading volume of 258,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,760. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $91.15 and a one year high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $670,791. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

