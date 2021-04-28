Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.98-5.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $705-729 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $745.29 million.Aspen Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.980-5.220 EPS.
AZPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.83.
Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,760. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $91.15 and a 12-month high of $162.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.
In related news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $84,538.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,190.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,590 shares of company stock worth $670,791 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Aspen Technology Company Profile
Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.
