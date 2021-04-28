ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) to Issue $0.08 Variable Dividend

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ASAZY opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.79. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASAZY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

