ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) to Issue $0.08 Variable Dividend

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.
Shares of ASAZY opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.79. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.
