Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 6,329.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549,614 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.11% of Schlumberger worth $42,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $239,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after buying an additional 5,918,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after buying an additional 3,721,435 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $65,111,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,404,000 after buying an additional 2,948,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 257,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,972,504. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

