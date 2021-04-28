Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 162,772 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 103.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,772 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.28% of Celanese worth $47,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after buying an additional 533,403 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,313,000 after buying an additional 224,997 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $19,956,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 356,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,319,000 after buying an additional 128,201 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.16.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.80. 4,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.77. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $160.78.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

