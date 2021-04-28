Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 1,787,463 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 858.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,995,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787,463 shares during the period. General Motors makes up 0.5% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of General Motors worth $114,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.50. The stock had a trading volume of 287,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,559,596. The firm has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GM. Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

