Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 245,488 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 533.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 245,488 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.57% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $49,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirati Therapeutics stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.48. 10,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,786. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.36 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.63. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maria E. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.54, for a total value of $1,526,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,851.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,685 shares of company stock worth $77,860,736. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.57.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

