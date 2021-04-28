Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 580,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,758,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.33% of W. R. Berkley at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

WRB traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.18. 5,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,925. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.79. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

