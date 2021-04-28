Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $50.16 Million Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 376.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 374,861 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.67% of PVH worth $50,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 16.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 214,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 30,993 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth about $1,232,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.62. 20,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.33. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.34 and a 52 week high of $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.98.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

