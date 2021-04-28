Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $47.37 Million in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,266,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,368,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of Suncor Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $741,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,281,951 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,291,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,532 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,303,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,878,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,909,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,313,000 after acquiring an additional 867,994 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SU. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.43. 322,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,556,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.