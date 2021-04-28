Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 771,221 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,415,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.22% of New Relic as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $30,946,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 81,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in New Relic by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,268,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in New Relic by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 228,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,965,000 after buying an additional 18,598 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in New Relic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

In other New Relic news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $64,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,405 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEWR stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.65. 3,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,512. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.47. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $81.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. On average, research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

