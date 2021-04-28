Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 119.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,905 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $42,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after buying an additional 175,477 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.

CAT stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.44. The stock had a trading volume of 68,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.86.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.