Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,154 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,443 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Target worth $79,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.33. 31,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,785,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $106.10 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.49.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

