Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,470 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $50,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $3,731,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $486.30. 15,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,823. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $324.35 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $191.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

