Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,147,439 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,147,439 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $46,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 112,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $7.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.29. The company had a trading volume of 407,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $167.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.87.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.21.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.