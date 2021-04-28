Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $59.33 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,877 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 6.9% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $59,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $261.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.39 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.75.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

