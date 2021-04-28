Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Down 89.6% in April

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the March 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ARZGY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,785. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARZGY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, March 12th. AlphaValue raised Assicurazioni Generali to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Assicurazioni Generali presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

