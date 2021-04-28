Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Down 89.6% in April

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the March 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ARZGY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,785. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARZGY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, March 12th. AlphaValue raised Assicurazioni Generali to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Assicurazioni Generali presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

