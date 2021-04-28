Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.46

Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.46 and last traded at $49.46, with a volume of 4085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.97.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 4,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $214,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 166,413 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 26,657 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

