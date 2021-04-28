Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,316.75

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,316.75 ($17.20) and traded as high as GBX 2,035 ($26.59). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 2,016 ($26.34), with a volume of 325,304 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,975.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,316.75.

In other news, insider Robin Freestone bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,970 ($25.74) per share, with a total value of £98,500 ($128,690.88).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

