AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AZN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £102 ($133.26) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,757.06 ($114.41).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN opened at GBX 7,530 ($98.38) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12 month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £98.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,250.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,595.32.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.