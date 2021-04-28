ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) Shares Up 0.3%

ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.86 and last traded at $26.82. 2,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 1,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.04.

