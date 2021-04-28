At Home Group Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) – William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for At Home Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. William Blair also issued estimates for At Home Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. At Home Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE:HOME traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,368. At Home Group has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $396,024.00. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $28,015.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $388,727.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,023. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

