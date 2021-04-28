ATC Coin (ATCC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $137.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 28th. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ATC Coin has a market cap of $222,901.34 and $137.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.49 or 0.00466227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000600 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002576 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.