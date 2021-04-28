Atento (ATTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Atento to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $369.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.99 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. On average, analysts expect Atento to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atento alerts:

NYSE ATTO opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $357.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. Atento has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $39.10.

A number of research firms have commented on ATTO. TheStreet raised shares of Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Atento from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.