Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.48. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 915,709 shares.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$0.25 to C$0.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$252.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$162.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

