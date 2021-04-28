Atheios Hits One Day Trading Volume of $18.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Atheios has a market cap of $65,308.75 and $18.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 40.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,729.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,730.21 or 0.04988531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.50 or 0.00466845 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $891.04 or 0.01628075 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.84 or 0.00767116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.02 or 0.00522598 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00063252 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.22 or 0.00427960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 43,263,182 coins and its circulating supply is 39,805,102 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

