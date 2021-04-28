Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.69

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 133191 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atico Mining in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Laurentian cut their price target on Atico Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28.

In other news, Director Fernando Elias Ganoza sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,557,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$934,200. Also, Senior Officer Kim Charisse Casswell sold 85,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$48,158.52. Insiders sold 371,890 shares of company stock valued at $213,339 over the last quarter.

Atico Mining Company Profile (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

