Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.83

Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.83 and last traded at $78.50, with a volume of 4254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.24.

ATKR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Atkore by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Atkore by 633.3% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

