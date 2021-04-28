Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, G.Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $535.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.