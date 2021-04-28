Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.39% of Atlanticus worth $17,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 16.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atlanticus news, President Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $38,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 464,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,936,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $526,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,760 over the last three months. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ATLC opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $36.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 348.21%.

Atlanticus Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

