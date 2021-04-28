Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Shares of AAWW opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.89. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $69.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAWW shares. Wolfe Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director William J. Flynn sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $231,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,855 shares of company stock worth $6,351,421. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.