Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. DNB Markets upgraded Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of Atlas Copco stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.17. The company has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. Research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

