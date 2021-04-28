Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.62 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00061271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.29 or 0.00271768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.84 or 0.01030041 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.14 or 0.00728413 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00026029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,742.33 or 0.99652140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

