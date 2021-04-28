Atmos Energy (ATO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Atmos Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy stock opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $109.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.92.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.