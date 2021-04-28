Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Atmos Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 500,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,761,000 after purchasing an additional 91,889 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after acquiring an additional 124,434 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 973,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $109.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.48. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

