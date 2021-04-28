ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Posts Earnings Results

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.05. 213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,454. The firm has a market cap of $748.00 million, a PE ratio of -239.50 and a beta of 0.28. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -618.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATNI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATN International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

