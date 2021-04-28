ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Trading Down 4%

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)’s stock price was down 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00. Approximately 253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 52,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATNI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ATN International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $749.43 million, a PE ratio of -235.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.49.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -618.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

