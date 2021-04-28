Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Stock Price Down 5%

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.24 and last traded at $21.30. Approximately 23,987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 424,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

ATC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.83.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.02 million.

About Atotech (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

