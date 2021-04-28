AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.63% of AtriCure worth $15,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 155,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 14,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $896,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,941 shares of company stock worth $10,467,300 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATRC stock opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.44 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $72.07.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. On average, analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

