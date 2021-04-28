AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. AtriCure updated its FY 2021 guidance to -1.150–1.150 EPS.

Shares of ATRC stock traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, reaching $66.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,373. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.44 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $72.07.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,787,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,941 shares of company stock valued at $10,467,300 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

