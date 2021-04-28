AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT Raised to $75.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s current price.

ATRC has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,373. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.83. AtriCure has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.44 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,787,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,941 shares of company stock valued at $10,467,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,463,000 after acquiring an additional 196,420 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,791,000 after buying an additional 113,794 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 3,133.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after buying an additional 1,025,105 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 809,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,080,000 after buying an additional 400,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 536,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,845,000 after buying an additional 35,251 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

