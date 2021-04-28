AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT Raised to $76.00 at BTIG Research

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Get AtriCure alerts:

ATRC traded up $3.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,373. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -59.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $72.07.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. Research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 14,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $896,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,941 shares of company stock valued at $10,467,300. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,191 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 375,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,882,000 after purchasing an additional 53,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.