AtromG8 1-Day Volume Tops $63,421.00 (AG8)

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. AtromG8 has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $63,421.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AtromG8 coin can now be purchased for $0.0422 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AtromG8 has traded down 28% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00061026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.91 or 0.00274236 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $570.43 or 0.01036576 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00025917 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.66 or 0.00711710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,868.32 or 0.99705824 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AtromG8 Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. The official website for AtromG8 is atromg8.com . AtromG8’s official message board is atromg8.com/blog . The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

