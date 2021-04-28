AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $173.48 billion-$173.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.95 billion.

AT&T stock opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AT&T stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

